Brother of mastermind in Beaumont food stamp fraud rejects plea deal

BEAUMONT, Texas — Larry Coleman, brother of Johnny Coleman who was already found guilty, appeared before Judge Raquel West on Monday, June 7.

Prosecutors offered Larry 13-years in a plea deal, but he rejected it

Coleman has two previous convictions of theft and one previous conviction of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Due to his previous conviction, he would face a stiffer penalty if this went to trial, and he was found guilty.

His case will be set at a future date.

Larry was charged with illegal possession of EBT benefits, and District Attorney Bob Wortham said Larry Coleman played a big role in securing the cash.

Wortham said Larry Coleman's role in the plot was convincing people to turn over their benefits in exchange for cash.

Larry was arrested in 2019.

