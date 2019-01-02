LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Lake Charles man is behind bars following a shooting last Saturday.

Jacobi Taylor, 20, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with aggravated 2nd degree battery, armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

His bond is set at $55,100.

From a Lake Charles Police Department new release...

On Saturday, January 23rd 2019, at approximately 5:50 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department was notified about a victim being brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was in the process of being robbed at gun point of personal property when he and the suspect began to fight over a gun.

During the struggle, the victim was shot. After being shot, the victim departed the scene and was brought to a local hospital via private means. The suspect also fled the scene.

It was later determined this offense occurred in the 1000 block of Belden Street.

During the course of this investigation, Jacobi Taylor, 20, of Lake Charles, was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested on January 31st without incident. Taylor is charged with aggravated 2nd degree battery, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. Taylor’s bond has been set at $55,100.

The investigation is continuing and further arrests are possible.

The initial reporting Officer is Cpl. Shawna Aymond. The lead investigator is Detective Sergeant John Russell. LCPD Evidence Officer Jessica Single processed the scene.