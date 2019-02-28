LAKE CHARLES, La. — A 55-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested on Wednesday after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office got a call about a man having sex with a 16-year-old family member a few days earlier.

Allen J. Stevens was arrested and charged with aggravated crime against nature according to a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office news release. The sheriff's office received the call on Tuesday and were able to investigate and arrest Stevens according to the release.

The alleged victim, a 16-year-old girl, told detectives the abuse started when she was about 9 years old according to a release.

CPSO Detective Jacob Dore’ is the lead investigator on this case.