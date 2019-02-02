HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County jury has sentenced 55-year-old Jose Alejandro-Najarro of Kyle to 70 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection to his impregnating a pre-teen girl in 2015.

According to trial testimony, Alejandro-Najarro was accused of having had sex with a 12-year-old girl. He denied this, but DNA testing on the child demonstrated he was the father.

After the jury delivered its 70-year sentence, it was pronounced by Presiding Judge Jack Robison.

"The loss of innocence suffered by a child who is made to endure what this defendant did is incalculably tragic," Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau said. "Alejandro-Najarro took advantage of a child's trust, and robbed her of choices that most of us take for granted as we grow from children to men and women. No sentence can ever return that to her. The jury clearly understood that."