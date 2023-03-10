Kountze man facing up to 99 year sentence after Hardin County returns guilty verdict in agg robbery

While he was found guilty in the robbery of three people, he was not accused of being the one wielding either weapon.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A Kountze man is facing up to 99 years or life in prison after being found guilty for his part in an aggravated robbery in Hardin County.

A Hardin County jury, on Thursday, found Austin Warne Marshall, 25, of Kountze, guilty on three counts of aggravated robbery.

The jury finished deliberating just after 6 p.m. Thursday following the trial that began on Tuesday in 356th District Court before Judge Steve Thomas.

The punishment phase of the trial is happening Friday morning.

He faces from five to 99 years or life in state prison for each of the three charges.

Marshall and several others were charged with robbing three people with a gun and a machete though he was not accused of being the one wielding either of the weapons.

He was represented by Ryan Gertz during the trial which lasted less than a week.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

