Kountze suspect facing murder charge after leading investigators to body of missing man, deputies say

Investigators said Clayton Carter admitted to murdering Roy Dean Willman and leaving his body in a wooded area.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A Kountze man is facing a murder charge after the body of a missing 64-year-old man was found Thursday night.

The family of Roy Dean Willman reported him missing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Willman had been living in a RV Park located at 2525 North US Highway 69 near Kountze, according to a Hardin County Sheriff’s Office release.

Willman’s family also reported that his truck and camper were missing from the park.

With the help of Silsbee Police, investigators found the truck and camper on Wednesday afternoon. Clayton Carter, 36 of Kountze, was driving them, according to the release.

Silsbee Police took Carter into custody on charges not related to Willman's case, however, investigators determined him to be a person of interest in the case.



During an interview, Carter said he murdered Willman and left his body in a wooded area off Cravens Camp Road, north of Silsbee, according to the release. Carter led investigators to the area where Willman’s body was located.

An autopsy has been ordered. Investigators hope it will provide more details on the cause and manner of Willman’s death.

No motive is known at this time, according to the release.

Carter is facing several charges including drug possession, tampering with evidence, felony theft and murder. He is scheduled for formal arraignment on Saturday morning, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

