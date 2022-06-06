Kountze man facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Lumberton bank robbery

Timothy Shane Mitchell admitted to robbing the CommunityBank of Texas in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 38-year-old Kountze man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to what police called the first bank robbery ever in Lumberton.

Timothy Shane Mitchell pleaded guilty to bank robbery on September 16, 2022. The robbery happened on June 6, 2022 at the CommunityBank of Texas in Lumberton.

Investigators believe Mitchell approached a teller and gave her a note demanding money. He then told the teller he had a gun and threatened to use it if she called police, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release.

The teller gave Mitchell $5,860, and he left the bank. After he left, the teller activated the panic button to alert area authorities.

Witnesses described Mitchell’s vehicle to police. Police dispatch put out a good description of the vehicle the suspect left in, Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins previously told 12News.

Shortly after, a sergeant spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling north on US 69 near Lumberton High School. The sergeant tried to pull the vehicle over near the school, and Mitchell instead pulled into a nearby CVS pharmacy where he was arrested,.

Mitchell was arrested less than 1.5 miles away from the bank. The stolen cash was found in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Mitchell was taken to the Lumberton Police Station and interviewed by detectives and FBI agents.

Police did not find a gun despite Mitchell’s note stating he had one, according to Sullins. Mitchell told police he ate the note after showing it to the teller.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment to Mitchell on June 8, 2022.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office

From a U.S. Attorney’s Office release

BEAUMONT, Texas– A Kountze man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before District Judge Marcia Crone on Sep. 16, 2022.

According to information presented in court, on June 6, 2022, Mitchell robbed the Lumberton branch of the Community Bank of Texas. Mitchell approached a teller’s station at the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. Mitchell told the teller he had a gun, which he threatened to use if she alerted authorities. The teller gave Mitchell a stack of currency and he left the bank. The teller immediately activated the panic button alerting police to the robbery. Witnesses were able to describe Mitchell’s vehicle, which was apprehended shortly after the robbery. Mitchell was arrested and the $5,860 in currency was recovered at that time.

Mitchell was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 8, 2022. Mitchell faces up to 20 years in federal prison upon sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

