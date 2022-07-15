x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 'Known gang member' arrested in Port Arthur, facing federal charges

Frankie Cunningham was arrested on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Credit: PAPD

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 23-year-old man who Port Arthur Police describe as a known gang member is facing multiple federal charges. 

Frankie Cunningham was arrested on Monday, July 11, 2022. Police made the arrest in the 3900 block of 26th Street.

Cunningham is charged with receiving a firearm under indictment of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking. 

The conditions surrounding Cunningham's arrest are unknown at this time.

Credit: PAPD

 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:  

We almost forgot to mention that on Monday, July 11, 2022, 23-year-old, Frankie Cunningham, a known gang member, was arrested in the 3900 block of 26th St. for three Federal Charges.

The charges were:

1. Receiving a Firearm Under Indictment of a Felony

2. Possession of a Machine Gun

3. Possession of a Firearm in the Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Details revealed about deadly crash involving students from New Mexico golf team