Police: 'Known gang member' arrested in Port Arthur, facing federal charges

Frankie Cunningham was arrested on Monday, July 11, 2022.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 23-year-old man who Port Arthur Police describe as a known gang member is facing multiple federal charges.

Frankie Cunningham was arrested on Monday, July 11, 2022. Police made the arrest in the 3900 block of 26th Street.

Cunningham is charged with receiving a firearm under indictment of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking.

The conditions surrounding Cunningham's arrest are unknown at this time.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

