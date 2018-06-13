Kirbyville Officer Hollyfield and Texas State Trooper Shipley discovered a large amount of controlled substances in a concealed container located on the frame of a car during a routine traffic stop.

The traffic stop was located off of FM 82 and HWY 96 on Tuesday

That was when both Officer Hollyfield and Trooper Shipley made the discovery of the controlled sustances,containing methamphetamine and marijuana products meant for delivery and use

The police department posted on their Facebook page showing gratitude for Officer Hollfield and Trooper Shirley.

