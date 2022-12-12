Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware takes plea deal in gun, drug charges case

Ware is also accused of murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Former NFL player, Kevin Ware took a plea deal involving two charges in Montgomery County. He’s the man accused of killing a Spring woman.

Ware was escorted by deputies, after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and possession of a gun as a felon.

Ware was initially named a suspect in the 2021 disappearance of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, 29. He was later charged with murder in her death and tampering with evidence. His bond was revoked in Montgomery County for the unrelated gun and drug charges that he pleaded guilty to. He has been in police custody since his plea.

The district attorney’s office said he’ll serve 15 years in prison for those charges in Montgomery County and get credit for how long he’s already been in jail.

“We had some conversations with the defense lawyer over the weekend that indicated this could be a possibility,” said Donna Hansen, felony division chief with the Montgomery Co. District Attorney’s Office. “But we didn’t know for sure that this was happening until this morning, pretty much as they were bringing the jurors into the courtroom.”

As for the murder charge regarding Pomaski in Harris County, logistics are still being worked out on how he’ll be taken to Harris County criminal court to answer for that case later.

Ware charged with murder

Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 say that Ware killed Pomaski by cutting her, hitting her with a blunt object and strangling her.

Ware was indicted in July by a grand jury on murder and evidence tampering charges in Pomaski's death, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Pomaski was reported missing by family members on April 27, 2021. Investigators called her disappearance suspicious. One year later, in April, human remains discovered by Texas Equusearch in north Harris County were identified as hers.