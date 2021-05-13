Kentucky man found guilty in 2019 beating of Sour Lake Police officer

He could now face five to 99 years or life in prison.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A Kentucky man has been found guilty in the beating of a Sour Lake Police on Memorial Day in 2019.

Bradley Joseph Pruitt, who was 45 at the time of the crime, was found guilty by a Hardin County jury on Thursday of aggravated assault of a public servant causing serious bodily injury.

He could now face five to 99 years or life in prison.

Pruitt was accused of beating Sour Lake officer Bill McKeon, Jr., 61, outside of a convenience store in Sour Lake.

The trial was held in 356th District Court before Judge Steven Thomas in Kountze.

Pruitt, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, previously pleaded not guilty.

Pruitt was accused of assaulting McKeon before stealing his patrol car the evening of May 27, 2019.

He was arrested the next day along Texas Highway 326 between Sour Lake and Kountze after leading police on an all-night manhunt.

What happened that night is still a blur for McKeon, but investigators say he was attacked almost immediately after getting out of his patrol car. They say Pruitt brutally beat McKeon and left him for dead.

The vicious attack left McKeon with a broken jaw, busted sinus cavity and damage to his eye socket and vertebrae.

McKeon remained in critical condition for weeks, undergoing several surgeries for the traumatic head injuries.

Family and doctors said last year McKeon's recovery is nothing short of a miracle. Following his assault, he spent nine months in the hospital.

"I nearly died a couple times," McKeon said a year ago. "I don't recommend anybody to go through that."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.