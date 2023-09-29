Bragging backfires: Katy man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riots

According to the feds, Adam Lejay Jackson and his older brother Brian bragged about their roles in the riot and even posted a video and photos on Facebook.

Example video title will go here for this video

KATY, Texas — A Katy man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty to felony assault of a federal law enforcement officer.

Adam Lejay Jackson, 43, will be sentenced next February.

Jackson and his brother Brian Jackson, 47, also of Katy, were arrested by federal agents in June 2022.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired after the 2022 arrests.

"Brian Jackson hurled a flagpole at officers. Adam Jackson hurled a large red or orange object at officers and then charged at the line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The feds said both men bragged about their actions on Facebook and posted a video and multiple photos.

In a video on Brian Jackson’s Facebook account, a voice is heard saying, “Adam got a [expletive] shield, stole it from the [expletive] popo," the USAO said. Photos from their Facebook pages showed Adam Jackson attacking officers with the shield.

When asked if they got in any fights, Brian Jackson's profanity-laced reply included racist slurs about chasing Black people off the streets, according to investigators.

After Brian was arrested first, investigators said Adam removed the Facebook posts, tried to delete the video and tried to "unsend" text messages. One of Brian's Facebook accounts was also deleted. The FBI was able to retrieve the evidence and that's how they built their case.

One of the messages was forwarded by Adam to his brother and several others before they left for Washington, D.C. predicting what would happen if the rioters were successful. He claimed that "Democrat controlled and big cities may be hit the worst because BLM & Antifa will riot and loot when Biden isn’t seated. That’s why the military is on standby. . . I know the Joint Chiefs put out a letter they are supporting the new President Biden on the 20th - what else are they supposed to say right now? It’s all optics to keep things calm. Remember. If POTUS doesn’t stop this, he will be hunted down and arrested along with his entire family by the left. That's a fact. And with him gone, our country is gone too. He knows this. He’s not going to sit there and do nothing. From now to the 19th is show time, we just don't know exactly when. So yes, we are in a full blown Military Operation right now to remove the threats and install our President back in power and control the violence in the big cities."

During a hearing last June, the judge denied bond for both brothers saying they posed a threat to the community and called the insurrection "despicable."

Adam Jackson was seen crying in court when family characterization testimonies were read on the brothers' behalf.

Dozens of family members and friends of the brother were seen praying in the hallway before the hearing and then screaming and crying during it.

Adam Jackson's wife, Jaime Jackson, said her husband was arrested for standing up for what he believes in. She said there were people that day who did bad things, but her husband was not one of them.

Brian Jackson has not yet entered a plea.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.