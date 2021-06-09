23-year-old man indicted for the fatal 2019 shooting at Port Arthur apartment complex

Kamron Tiriq Fennell was indicted June 9 for his connection in the fatal shooting.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 23-year-old man was indicted on June 9 for the 2019 fatal shooting at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

Port Arthur resident Kamron Tiriq Fennell, 23, and Jacory Donyeal Reynolds, 22, were served with warrants on May 27, in connection to the October 2019 fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the city.

Fennell was indicted on June 9.

DeShandric Clayton, 23, was fatally shot in the chest at Avery Trace Apartments on Oct. 18, 2019.

When police arrived to the apartment complex, they found Clayton suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Clayton was taken to nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Fennel and Reynolds were already behind bars on a $750,000 bond when the warrants were issued, police said.

Police said Kylan Bazile, 23, of Beaumont, was charged earlier that year for the same offense. He is also currently behind bars.

