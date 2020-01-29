SOUR LAKE, Texas — Four juveniles have been arrested and are facing third degree felony charges after a social media threat was made Sunday night.

A 13-year-old, 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were all arrested by Sour Lake Police and DPS on Wednesday. They're all facing terroristic threat charges.

From Sour Lake PD Facebook:

Update to HJISD Threat Investigation:

Today, Sour Lake PD along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division took into custody, four juvenile defendants for Terroristic Threat, a 3rd Degree Felony. The ages were 13, 14, and two 15 year olds. These arrests were the result of the joint investigation into the social media threat on Sunday night that resulted in HJISD being closed on Monday.

