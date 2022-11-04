Deputies working to identify juvenile suspects accused of almost hitting high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment

Hitting the pipeline could have killed the juveniles and put residents in the area in great danger.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies said juvenile suspects put themselves and others at risk after almost hitting a high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment.

Deputies recently responded to two complaints from the 7600 block of FM 3180 in the Cove area. The complaints were in reference to criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Deputies later learned multiple “juvenile subjects” had broken into and used a large excavator and other construction equipment, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release. The suspects are accused of digging holes and destroying property on a new construction site.

At this time, it is unclear how many suspects were involved and what their ages are.

Deputies believe the juveniles did not know there was a high-pressure pipeline running through the property. While digging with the excavator, they came within inches of hitting and puncturing the line.

Hitting the pipeline could have killed the juveniles and put residents in the area in great danger, according to the release.

A witness saw the juveniles leaving and going towards the Legends Bay neighborhood on FM 3180.

“Sadly, juvenile crime is on the rise in Chambers County," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said. "Parents should take responsibility for the actions of their children in an effort to prevent potential large disasters such as this. Our Detectives are actively investigating this case and looking to identify any potential suspects.”

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on who these juveniles may be to contact either the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 267-2500 or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at (844) 860-8477.

"Sadly, juvenile crime is on the rise in Chambers County. Parents should take responsibility for the actions of their children in an effort to prevent potential large disasters such as this. Our Detectives are actively investigating this case and looking to identify any potential suspects."

