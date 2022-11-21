Juvenile suspects identified, charges pending after crash involving stolen car leaves 13-year-old dead

The suspects' names are not being released due to their ages.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been identified and charges are pending after a crash involving a stolen car left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead.

The deadly crash happened Sunday, November 20, 2022. Police are working to see if it is tied to recent thefts in Nederland.

Beaumont Police responded to the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street shortly after 3:30 a.m., after receiving a call about cars being broken into.

Responding officers saw the suspects leaving the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai that was reported stolen by the Nederland Police Department, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Five minors were in the Hyundai.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said several vehicles were stolen over the weekend. Officers are working to see if the group was connected to the thefts that led to the deadly wreck.

At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete pillar at Major Drive and Interstate 10.

Four of the five minors ran away from the crash. All of them were eventually caught and identified.

The suspects' names are not being released due to their ages.

Police found the 13-year-old girl inside the car. She was later identified as Theresa Franklin, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News.

One of the suspects who was caught is the 13-year-old girl's sister, officials told 12News. She is 14 and is cooperating with the investigation.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…