After a chase, Orange Police officers and deputies with the Department of Public Safety and Orange County Sheriff's Office managed to apprehend a suspect who would not pull over.

An Orange Police Officer spotted a car On hwy 87 that had been reported stolen, so he attempted to pull the car over.

The driver would stop and the chase began heading north on Hwy 87.

The chase ended on the intersection of Hwy 87 and Hwy 12 when the driver wrecked into a ditch.

The driver, who was a juvenile, was taken into custody near Stuckey's convenience store.

