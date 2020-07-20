Investigators say Andrea Banks and the teen were seen on surveillance camera sneaking into the staff bathroom multiple times and staying for several minutes.

BROWNWOOD, Texas — A former youth development coach with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department was arrested Monday and charged with improper sexual activity.

Andrea Banks, 37, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old male in custody at the State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood.

The Texas Rangers began investigating Banks last week after the TJJD was alerted of potential criminal behavior.

Investigators say Banks and the teen were seen on surveillance camera sneaking into the staff bathroom multiple times and staying for several minutes each time. The staff bathroom has no surveillance cameras.

Another surveillance camera at the Ron Jackson State School captured the pair embracing inside the staff office, according to investigators.

Banks was fired last week after she confessed, according to the TJJD.

“Without exception, any employee who betrays their oath to protect our youth and commits a criminal act will face the highest penalties allowed under the law,” Executive Director Camille Cain said in a statement. “TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior.”

If convicted, Banks could get up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

She had been with the TJJD since 2011.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM