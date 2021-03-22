Man who admitted he busted into ex-girlfriend's house, stabbing her boyfriend in front of child sentenced to 10 years probation

Justin Demichael Cuthbert also has to complete a 90 day battering & prevention program

NEDERLAND, Texas — Justin Demichael Cuthbert pled guilty Monday to breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and stabbing her boyfriend in front of the victim's child.

Cuthbert was sentenced to 10 years probation and will have to spend 90 days at an intermediate sanction facility to complete a battering and prevention program.

Cuthbert was also ordered by Judge Raquel West to pay a $500 fine.

Cuthbert pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the June 2020 domestic dispute.

During Monday's court hearing, prosecutors told Judge West that Cuthbert has shown no remorse for the stabbing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can contact the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

If you’re in an emergency and need immediate help from the local police department, call 9-1-1.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App