BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a Beaumont man accused of shooting a 37-year-old mother in the head in April 2019.

Investigators say Dion Lenoire shot and killed Pamela Thibodeaux outside of a home in the 1300 block of Church Street in Beaumont.

Lenoire, 37, is facing a murder charge after the April 13, 2019 shooting.

The trial is set to be held before Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens.

One witness, Thibodeaux's daughter, told police on the day of the shooting she saw a white Cadillac and a gray Dodge Charger driving in front of the house according to the document.

RELATED: Man accused of shooting, killing Beaumont mother indicted on aggravated assault charges

She said she recognized both, and that the Charger belonged to the mother of her unborn child's father according to the affidavit.

Thibodeaux's daughter said both women were sitting outside the home when shots were fired from inside the Charger, and she heard Thibodeaux fall on the the floor on her back according to the document.

Thibodeaux later died in the hospital.

