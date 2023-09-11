Jury selection underway for trial of Beaumont man charged in connection with 2021 murder

Two hung juries have been declared in Jacorry Green's aggravated robbery trial. He's now on trial for the 2021 shooting death of Tyler Womack.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection is underway for a Beaumont man charged in connection with a 2021 murder.

Jacorry Jamard Green is charged with murder for the shooting death of Tyler Womack, 29, of Beaumont. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jails on bonds totaling more than $1.5 million.

Green was recently on trial for aggravated robbery in the Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens.

In December 2022, a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges.

His second aggravated robbery trial began in May 2023. A second hung jury was declared.

Green was charged with aggravated robbery in September 2018 following a string of robberies that police said, "plagued the City of Beaumont."

If found guilty, Green would face anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine on the aggravated robbery charge.

The deadly shooting took place early Sunday morning on July 11, 2021. Beaumont Police were called to the 4200 block of Woodlawn Drive after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Womack on the front porch of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a trail of blood that led back to a nearby residence. At the second residence, officers found evidence that suggested the deadly shooting took place there.

Detectives later learned that Green was allegedly involved in the murder, according to a probable cause affidavit. Green already had an active warrant out for his arrest for robbery and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Beaumont Police found Green two days later in a vehicle in the 900 block of W. Florida Avenue. Green was found to have a handgun that police believe was taken during the Sunday shooting.

Police obtained a sworn statement from a witness who said Green told them he was at the scene at the time of the murder, according to an affidavit.

Green was already in jail for a robbery charge when Judge Ben Collins signed a murder warrant in July of 2021, officially charging him with the murder of Womack.

