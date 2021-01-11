Jury selection begins for trial of man accused of human trafficking, 2018 murder of Nederland man

The charges are part of a much larger picture police say came to light after Michael Legg was tied up and beaten to death in his Beauxart Gardens home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Monday for the trial of a man accused of human trafficking and murder.

The trial for Duane Owens Jr. was postponed earlier this month. Owens is set to go to trial for human trafficking after a 2018 murder investigation.

The charges are part of a much larger picture police say came to light after Michael Legg was tied up and beaten to death in his Beauxart Gardens home.

Owens is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $875,000 bond.

Owens is also accused of criminal conspiracy, robbery, burglary and assault. Charges were filed against Owens after police said they watched doorbell video that showed Owens breaking into Legg's home.

As of now, Owens is only being tried on the human trafficking charge. Owens is accused of trafficking Ashlie Martinez. Martinez was also charged in Legg's death.

Attorney Ryan Gertz is representing Martinez, and he previously told 12News that Martinez met Owens on a dating at app and claims their relationship turned violent when Owens became her pimp.

“Duane threatened Ashlie’s daughter, her family, her sisters and her mother and said things like I know where they live if you leave me I will go get them," Gertz said in a 2018 interview.

In 2018, Gertz told 12News Martinez is not the only human trafficking victim. He said Owens trafficked several women in Beaumont and even some out of state.

Gertz believes that Martinez was threatened on the night of the crime. The attorney said that Legg invited Martinez over as a prostitute and threatened her by pointing at a gun lying on a table, according to file stories.

Gertz claims Martinez asked Owens and one other suspect for help after she felt threatened. The two suspects brought a gun and tied up Legg's hands and feet while Martinez broke a wine bottle on his head, according to a grand jury indictment.

