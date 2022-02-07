Jury selection begins for trial of Jefferson County man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child

At least six incidents involving Jake Ducote and the 13-year-old victim are documented in a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection for the trial of a China man accused of sexually abusing a child began Monday.

Jake Lee Ducote, 42, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child. At least six incidents involving Ducote and the 13-year-old victim are documented in a probable cause affidavit, according to file stories.

The alleged abuse happened between November 2017 and September 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. Charges were filed after the victim spoke to investigators at the Garth House.

Ducote was indicted on the charges in 2019. Continuous sexual abuse of a child is a first degree felony, and indecency with a child is a second degree felony.

The trial is set to be held before Judge Raquel West.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

