Jury selection begins for trial of Jefferson County man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection for the trial of a China man accused of sexually abusing a child began Monday.
(Editor's note: The above video is from a June of 2019 newscast.)
Jake Lee Ducote, 42, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child. At least six incidents involving Ducote and the 13-year-old victim are documented in a probable cause affidavit, according to file stories.
The alleged abuse happened between November 2017 and September 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. Charges were filed after the victim spoke to investigators at the Garth House.
Ducote was indicted on the charges in 2019. Continuous sexual abuse of a child is a first degree felony, and indecency with a child is a second degree felony.
The trial is set to be held before Judge Raquel West.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.