Jury selection begins for trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault, dragging US flag behind car

Witnesses told police that Terrance Watson punched the victim in the face and told him, “Don’t touch my stuff.”

ORANGE, Texas — Jury selection for the trial of a Houston man accused of dragging a U.S. flag behind his car and assaulting a Nederland man in 2019 began Monday.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an Oct. 31, 2029 newscast.)

Terrance Watson is charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 4, 2019.

Orange Police were called to the Home Depot located at 603 Strickland Drive regarding an assault.

Nederland native Brandon Scott told responding officers that he was in the store parking lot when he saw a black car with something dragging behind it, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Scott said he flagged the driver of the car down to tell them about the object. Scott told officers he went to the back of the car and noticed the object was an American flag.

Two witnesses told police that Scott went to pick up the flag, and the driver of the black car got out, punched him in the face and told him, “Don’t touch my stuff,” before driving away, according to the affidavit. The driver was later identified as Watson.

One of the witnesses followed Watson and was able to take a picture of his car.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

