JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man acquitted last year in the murder of a homeless woman in Beaumont is facing a different jury this week for three counts of sexual assault.

Brandon Coleman faced a possible life sentence during his June 2019 trial for murder of Catherine Dungan, but the jury of six men and six women returned a not guilty verdict.

Coleman wasn’t set free after the verdict was read because he had already been charged with the additional sexual assaults.

Jury selection began this morning and testimony is expected to begin in the morning.

