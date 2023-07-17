Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child

DNA evidence indicated that Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 29, was the child's attacker, according to a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection has begun for the trial of a man charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 29, appeared before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District County on Monday July 17, 2023 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Martin was indicted in 2021 after the child made an outcry.

DNA evidence indicated he was the child's attacker. The victim was able to describe identifying marks on Martin's private parts, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lloyd is also accused of hiding a camera inside the child's bathroom.

Martin faces two to 20 years on each count if found guilty.

If he is found guilty, a jury will determine his punishment and he if is eligible for probation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.