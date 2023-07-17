x
Crime

Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child

DNA evidence indicated that Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 29, was the child's attacker, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Credit: JCSO

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection has begun for the trial of a man charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 29, appeared before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District County on Monday July 17, 2023 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Martin was indicted in 2021 after the child made an outcry.

RELATED: Five indicted on child sexual assault charges in Jefferson County

DNA evidence indicated he was the child's attacker. The victim was able to describe identifying marks on Martin's private parts, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lloyd is also accused of hiding a camera inside the child's bathroom.

Martin faces two to 20 years on each count if found guilty. 

If he is found guilty, a jury will determine his punishment and he if is eligible for probation.

