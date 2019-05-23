PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The jury found the man accused of shooting and killing a Port Arthur man at Avery Trace Apartments in 2018 guilty of murder.

Walter Steven Jones, 21, was sentenced with the murder of 25-year-old Joseph Boudreaux.

Testimony in Jones’ trial began Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Jones shot and killed Boudreaux on March 16, 2018.

RELATED: Testimony begins in trial of man accused in March 2018 murder at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments

RELATED: Trial to begin for suspect accused of shooting, killing Port Arthur man at Avery Trace Apartments

On Thursday, the defense said Port Arthur Police conducted a "lazy investigation," with no alternative evidence to show other than a photo lineup.

The defense claimed no cell records, video, fingerprints or DNA evidence was used.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said all but one witness identified Jones as the murder suspect in the courtroom.

Jury selection began on Monday for Jefferson County Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens.

The murder of Boudreaux, a self-proclaimed gang member, happened at the Avery Trace Apartments in the 4200 block of Highway 365 in Port Arthur according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the day before the shooting, Boudreaux had confronted Jones at the apartment about a domestic violence incident between Jones and a woman.

Prosecutors claimed when the two saw each other again at the complex, Jones fired four shots, killing Boudreaux almost instantly.

Witnesses said they heard the four shots and at least one tried to revive the man at the scene according to the prosecution.