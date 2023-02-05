Jury deliberating aggravated robbery case of Beaumont man awaiting trial for 2021 murder

Jacorry Green will later be tried for murder in the 2021 shooting death of Tyler Womack.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County jury will now decide if a Beaumont man awaiting trial on a murder charge is guilty of aggravated robbery in his second trial on the charges.

Closing arguments in the trial of Jacorry Jamard Green ended Wednesday morning in Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens.

In December 2022 a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges.

Green was charged with aggravated robbery in September 2018 following a string of robberies that police said, "plagued the City of Beaumont."

He is also is charged with murder for the 2021 shooting death of Tyler Womack, 29, of Beaumont. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jails on bonds totaling more than $1.5 million.

If found guilty, Green faces anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine on the aggravated robbery charge.

Prosecutor Mike Laird read the indictment in court shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The indictment charges Green with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

When Judge Stevens asked Green how he pleaded, Green said not guilty.

Laird began his opening statements by describing the events of the night in question to the jury. He said Green snuck up on the victim and told him to give him what he had.

After the victim told Green he had nothing, Green allegedly hit the victim with a gun.

Laird told the jury they will see video from the night of the crime and hear testimony from officers. He asked members of the jury to listen carefully to testimony.

Defense Attorney James Makin told the jury the case will hinge on identification during his opening statement. He said they will hear how the victim saw a picture and misidentified the person in it.

That’s pretty much it,” Makin said.

Green will later face a future trial in connection with crimes unrelated to the 2018 incident. Those charges stem from the 2021 Beaumont shooting death of Tyler Womack and a burglary.

The deadly shooting took place early Sunday, July 11, 2021 morning. Beaumont Police were called to the 4200 block of Woodlawn Drive after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Womack on the front porch of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a trail of blood that led back to a nearby residence. At the second residence, officers found evidence that suggested the deadly shooting took place there.

Detectives later learned that Green was allegedly involved in the murder, according to a probable cause affidavit. Green already had an active warrant out for his arrest for robbery and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Beaumont Police found Green two days later in a vehicle in the 900 block of W. Florida Avenue. Green was found to have a handgun that police believe was taken during the Sunday shooting.

Police obtained a sworn statement from a witness who said Green told them he was at the scene at the time of the murder, according to an affidavit.

Green was already in jail for a robbery charge when Judge Ben Collins signed a murder warrant in July of 2021, officially charging him with the murder of Womack.

