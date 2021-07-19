Prosecutors, defense attorneys trying to agree on jury for 2019 Easter murder case

Tristan Jackson is accused of fatally shooting Darrell Howard, 43, on Sunday April 21, 2019.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are trying to agree on a jury to hear the case of a Beaumont man charged with a 2019 murder.

Tristan Jackson is accused of fatally shooting Darrell Howard, 43, on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019. There were two persons of interest in the case, but a second suspect was later released without facing charges.

After being arrested, Jackson confessed to police, officials said.

Beaumont Police arrested and charged Jackson on April 22, 2019. Later, Jackson told officers he shot Darrell Howard, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said in a 2019 news release.

The other person of interest at the time, Donaldvan Joseph Williams, 24, also gave a statement to the police, but he was later released without facing charges.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Concord Drive on Sunday, April 21 2019 around 2 a.m., Beaumont Police said.

Howard was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his abdomen near the nightclub in the 3100 block of Concord Road the release said.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and took Howard to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital where he underwent surgery but later died according to police.

