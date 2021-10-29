Judge refuses to lower bond of Port Arthur man accused of sexually exploiting high school girls

Prosecutors claim the Port Arthur man sexually exploited two 16-year-old girls at Beaumont area hotels.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A judge refused to lower the bond of a 23-year-old Port Arthur man accused of posting web articles offering sexual services with high school students.

Fabbian Scott is accused of trafficking minors. Scott appeared before Judge John Stevens Friday morning asking to have his bond lowered because he said the two $500,000 bonds were too high.

Scott also asked that Judge Stevens hear testimony from another person who may end up being charged in the alleged crime. Judge Stevens rejected both requests stating that the other individual already refused to testify and that the nature of the crimes was worthy of the high bond amount.

Scott is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a more than $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Scott was indicted on two counts of trafficking a person under the age of 18 on March 31, 2021. He was arrested after a tip was received from the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Prosecutors claim Scott sexually exploited two 16-year-old girls at Beaumont area hotels. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred over several days, in multiple locations, cities, and states.

Scott is accused of putting ads on websites that promote prostitution and selling sexual services in exchange for money.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.