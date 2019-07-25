BEAUMONT, Texas — A judge has recommended the acceptance of a guilty plea by a Beaumont businessman accused of money laundering, illegal sports gambling and tax evasion.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin signed a recommendation that Tillery's guilty plea be accepted.

A sentencing date is expected within the next few months.

Federal prosecutors said Tillery accepted illegal wagers on sports events from 1985 through April 2017.

Tiller owned and operated Daylight Motors and Lamar Capital.

He could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.

