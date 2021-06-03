Ohio judge orders suspect in 1995 murder of Beaumont teacher be returned to Jefferson County

DNA evidence along with a genealogy database led police to arrest Foreman on a capital murder charge.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio man accused of killing a beloved Beaumont teacher in 1995 has been ordered to be brought back to Jefferson County for trial.

Clayton Foreman, who had refused to leave his jail cell to go a previous extradition hearing in early May, has been ordered by an Ohio judge to be picked up July 6 or be released according to court documents.

DNA evidence along with a genealogy database led police to the arrest of Foreman, 61, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on a capital murder charge.

Mary Catherine Edwards, who was found dead in her home, was a bridesmaid in the wedding of Foreman and his first wife, Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told 12News previously.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News, DNA from semen collected from Edwards' home was matched back to Foreman 26 years later thanks to a genetics website.

Beaumont attorney Bruce Smith, who isn't connected to this case, talked to 12News previously about the extradition process.

He says violations can happen during the extradition process but in the end it's really a matter of delaying the inevitable.

“Normally if you're going to challenge extradition the purpose of it is a delay tactic. Because there are very limited issues that you can raise if you decide you are going to fight extradition,” Smith explained.

In some situations, people have claimed mistaken identity or the person has tried to request bond in order to 'voluntarily' return to the state in which the offense was committed.

However with a crime of this nature Smith says it is very unlikely a judge would grant bond for Foreman.

