Judge lowers bond for 18-year-old charged with murder in connection to deadly February shooting

Police learned the victim died after being shot multiple times.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An 18-year-old Port Arthur man charged with murder in connection to a February shooting had his bond reduced on Monday.

Arthur Small was previously being held on a $1 million bond after the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Christopher Thomas.

Small went before Judge John Stevens and asked for his bond to be lowered. Small's defense attorney said his bond should be lowered because of his community ties, age and family support.

Small's defense attorney said his client would be willing to wear a tracking device.

Small's request was granted and his bond was lowered to $675,000. He is prohibited from have any contact with Thomas' family.

Thomas' body was found on February 18, 2022 in the 400 block of 53rd Street in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police later learned he had been shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.

Two other people have been charged with murder in connection to Thomas' death, Jakobi Damond Broussard and Charles Ray Moss.

Broussard and Small were arrested the Friday following Thomas' death. Moss turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail the following week.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

