x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Officials: Two suspects steal $1K in jewelry from woman at Nederland gas station

It happened at a Citgo gas station off Highway 69 at Spurlock Road.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Investigators are looking for two people who may have stolen $1,000 worth of jewelry at a gas station, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at the Citgo gas station off Highway 69 at Spurlock Road last week. 

Deputies say a man and woman are the main suspects involved in the stealing of jewelry from an older woman at the fuel pumps.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles