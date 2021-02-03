Officials: Two suspects steal $1K in jewelry from woman at Nederland gas station

It happened at a Citgo gas station off Highway 69 at Spurlock Road.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Investigators are looking for two people who may have stolen $1,000 worth of jewelry at a gas station, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at the Citgo gas station off Highway 69 at Spurlock Road last week.

Deputies say a man and woman are the main suspects involved in the stealing of jewelry from an older woman at the fuel pumps.

