x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel fuel

The three men, the truck and trailer are of interest in a theft of a "large amount of diesel fuel."
Credit: JCSO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects accused of stealing diesel fuel.

The three men, the truck and trailer are of interest in a theft of a "large amount of diesel fuel," according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 

Officials were not able to disclose to 12News where exactly the theft took place. 

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel fuel

1 / 5
JCSO

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device     

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com   

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App   

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.  

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   


This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Testimony ends in trial of Beaumont man accused of continuously trafficking teenage girl at motel

Before You Leave, Check This Out