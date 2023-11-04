Jefferson County Sheriff's Office still seeking justice for Houston father shot, killed Easter Sunday in Cheek

"Javoris had many friends at this event, and those that have not yet come forward with important details related to his death should honor him with their loyalty."

CHEEK, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has not stopped working to get justice for a Houston father who was shot and killed Easter Sunday morning in Cheek.

Deputies responded to the Laday Arena on April 9, 2023 after receiving 911 calls about shots fired around 1 a.m., according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release. When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a Texas hospital for treatment.

One victim was listed as being in stable condition. The other, who was identified later as 30-year-old Javoris Potier, was "killed in this senseless shooting."

Potier was at the arena to celebrate with his friends at the Zydeco dance. He leaves behind a son and had another child on the way.

Those who knew and loved Potier said he loved Zydeco music and dancing. They describe him as a man with a bright spirit and with a real zest for life who impacted many lives.

The investigation into Potier's death is active and ongoing.

Deputies are again reaching out to the community for help. They are asking for additional information, pictures and videos in regards to Potier's murder.

"All leads will be investigated, and no detail is too small," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Investigators have already obtained an "abundance of information," and witnesses have come forward with useful details, according to the release. However, more information is needed.

"Javoris had many friends at this event, and those that have not yet come forward with important details related to his death should honor him with their loyalty by doing so at this time," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is determined to solve the murder and arrest those responsible. Detectives want to give Potier, his family and his friends "the justice they so rightfully deserve."

Investigators are particularly interested in Portier's friends in Houston, Pearland, Galveston and Galveston Bay areas of Texas City, League City and Lamarque, Texas.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-8477. Information can also be sent directly to Captain Molfino at Trish.Molfino@jeffcotx.us, office 409-835-8411.

