Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a Hispanic man who fled on foot after giving a fake name at a traffic stop.

The man was pulled over near Hamshire Road and Powers Road in Hamshire and fled behind nearby houses.

Deputies are searching the nearby neighborhood.

Deputies are urging citizens in the area to be sure that their homes and vehicles are locked.

From Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

A search is underway for a Hispanic male in the area of Hamshire Road and Powers Road in Hamshire. A JCSO Deputy made a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle and after giving a false name, he fled on foot behind nearby houses. He is described as 5'5", approx. 190 lbs. wearing a gray shirt, light blue pants and a white cap.

Citizens are urged to make sure that their homes and vehicles are locked. Deputies will be on foot searching the neighborhood until further notice. If you see or hear anything suspicious, call 911.

© 2018 KBMT