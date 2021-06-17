Jefferson County Sheriff's Office needs help locating suspects in regards to felony theft

WINNIE, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a felony theft that occurred yesterday, June 17.
On June 17, at approximately 3:00 p.m., two Black males arrived at a residence in the 22000 block of Sattler Road in Winnie, Texas.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were seen driving a late 1990s, white Dodge Ram 3500.
The suspects entered a barn dominium and allegedly stole multiple firearms and a 5 feet by 12 feet lowboy trailer, with a Texas license plate number of 023887K.
The suspects also allegedly stole a green, 2006 Yamaha 450 Rhino ATV, with a homemade roof and an expanded metal rack on the windshield.
The suspects were last seen leaving the area at 3:11 p.m., with the trailer attached to the truck.
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:
