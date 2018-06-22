A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, enhanced first-degree felonies.

Kevin Kamper, 29, will serve two consecutive 25-year sentences. If Kamper completes his sentence, he would have to register as a sex offender upon release at age 79.

On September 20, 2015, the mother of the victim, a 5-year-old female, notified law enforcement that Kamper had molested her daughter.

The victim had a forensic exam at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was forensically interviewed at Alliance for Children in Fort Worth, where she provided additional details about the abuse.

The case was investigated by Detective Matt Turner of the Nederland Police Department and prosecuted by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

