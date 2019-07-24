CHINA, Texas — A 40-year-old China man has been indicted on child sex abuse charges after investigators said he abused a young girl over the course of nearly a year.

Jake Lee Ducote was indicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony, and indecency with a child, a second degree felony, according to court documents.

The victim, a girl under the age of 13, was interviewed at the Garth House according to the documents.

At least six incidents are documented in a probable cause affidavit released to 12News.

The abuse allegedly happened between November 2017 and September 2018.