Jefferson County man found guilty of child sex crimes, punishment will be determined Monday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A jury in Jefferson County found Hershel Obey, 30, guilty of child sex crimes Friday evening.

Obey was first arrested in 2020 by Port Arthur police after over a week of searching.

He had since he had four outstanding warrants for sexually assaulting a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child and another sexual assault charge.

His punishment will be determined on Monday.

Obey faces from 25-99 or life for continuous sexual abuse of a child and 2-20 years on each count of sexual abuse of a child.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.