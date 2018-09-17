BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County man, who was charged with four counts of indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

Jason Charles Hubacek, 45, pleaded guilty and confessed to molesting three girls in the summer of 2007. The victims were still in diapers at the time, according to prosecutors.

He was indicted on the charges in November 1, 2017 and entered a guilty plea on August 6, 2018.

Judge _ sentenced him to 20 years in prison on Monday.

Kimberly Pipkin, Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney says, "This has been a very frustrating case for me as a prosecutor because of a unique legal issue that prevented us from giving the defendant the sentence that I felt he deserved. I felt he deserved life in prison."

The case presented legal complications for prosecutors. Because the alleged victims were so young, they couldn't testify about the abuse. That limited the maximum sentence Hubacek could face. He will be eligible for parole after 10 years.

