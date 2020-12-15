Jefferson County judge reminding people, businesses to wear masks, comply with COVID-19 guidelines

"The Governor has ordered that local law enforcement agencies are responsible for assuring compliance and issuing tickets for non-compliance," Branick said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick is reminding folks to comply with the state mask mandate and CDC guidelines, and is urging law enforcement agencies to enforce the orders.

In a statement on Tuesday, Branick reminded those in Jefferson County that 'Mayors and County Judge have no authority issuing citations to violators and we continue to urge our law enforcement departments to enforce the Executive Orders.'

Branick said 'all' are mandated to comply with the governor's order, and should be wearing masks in public places.

"Businesses are ordered to require compliance of patrons and employees," he said.

"The Governor has ordered that local law enforcement agencies are responsible for assuring compliance and issuing tickets for non-compliance," Branick continued in the statement. "The Governor has outlined the sanctions for non-compliance and any reports of violations should be directed to the law enforcement department that is responsible for the area of the violation. "

Full statement from Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick:

I am again advising the public that we are all mandated to comply with Governor Abbott’s Executive Order to comply with CDC Guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us are required to wear masks in public and businesses are ordered to require compliance of patrons and employees. The Governor has ordered that local law enforcement agencies are responsible for assuring compliance and issuing tickets for non-compliance. The Governor has outlined the sanctions for non-compliance and any reports of violations should be directed to the law enforcement department that is responsible for the area of the violation. The Mayors and County Judge have no authority issuing citations to violators and we continue to urge our law enforcement departments to enforce the Executive Orders. Thanking you for your continued patience and cooperation, I remain, Sincerely yours, Jeff R. Branick, County Judge.