Jefferson County investigators need help finding fugitive with multiple warrants

Christopher Clark has outstanding warrants for controlled substance possession and felony firearm possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators are hoping you can help locate a man with multiple felony warrants in Jefferson County.

The sheriff's office is looking for 28-year-old Christopher Clark of Beaumont. He has warrants for felony firearm possession and possession of a controlled substance according to a news release.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division are searching for 28 year old Christopher Clark of Beaumont. Clark has multiple outstanding felony warrants to include Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrants.

If you have information as to the location of Christopher Clark, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), www.833tips.com or download the P3 app.

Your information is anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device