Mont Belvieu police officer Ben Shirley found himself the victim of a crime this morning after realizing his police vest and badge, a Polaris four wheeler, his personal pistol and ammunition and other smaller items were taken from his China home.

Thanks to his doorbell camera, Shirley, his wife and his two young children can sleep soundly knowing the alleged thief, Robert Alderson is now behind bars.

"Just knowing that he's that determined to get into something to take things, to do whatever else he wants to do, that yeah that's very violating," Shirley said.

Shirley said his doorbell camera first picked up on Alderson's presense at around 2 a.m.

"Rang the door bell, was acting as if he was hurt or in trouble.Made himself comfortable..Eventually he started ringing the doorbell. He took some boxes that were on the porch then I saw him go to the side of the house," Shirley said.

Luckily the camera got a clear shot of Alderson, who lingered around the home for about an hour.

"Being able to identify faces, you got faces, you have a time frame that they were there so you can kind of have an idea of where they show up, we were able to see that he was there for an hour kinda camping out for a little bit so you kind of see how he works and everyone has their way of doing things," Shirley said.

With a good idea of Alderson's appearance, investigators were able to narrow down who he could be and where Shirley's things may have been taken. However, had Shirley not had the camera, justice may not have been served so quickly, or even at all.

"You get back to that starting point when you have something and you have no information at all then where can you begin," He said.

Jefferson county deputy Marcus McLellan highly encourages everyone to have a surveillance camera of some type in their home.

Most of Shirley's belongings, including his handgun, were retrieved. However, deputies are still on the lookout for his green Polaris and ballistic vest.

If you have any information on the location of these items, they ask that you call Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (409) 835-8411 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477.

Attached is a photo of the stolen Polaris.

From Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

This morning, 06/13/2018 around 2:00 a.m., a white male was caught on a home security video prowling around the porch of a residence in the 1500 block of South China Road. The suspect then entered into the victims truck and stole multiple items, including a .45 handgun, a ballistic vest and a Harris County Law Enforcement Agency badge. The suspect also stole a 2014 green Polaris Ranger side by side from the property. The victim posted their home security video on Facebook and provided video to Deputies. Around 10:30 this morning, a JCSO Felony Fugitive Warrant Deputy was is in the area of E. Lucas at Pittsburgh in Beaumont when he spotted the suspect standing near the intersection. The Deputy was able to positively identify the suspect as the same white male from the video. The suspect was detained and identified as 41 year old transient Robert Joseph Alderson. Alderson was in possession of the gun and badge, along with several other stolen items in a backpack. Alderson refused to cooperate and was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was charged with Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm and Theft of Property. Deputies are still searching for the ballistic vest and the Polaris. If you have any information as to the location of these items, call JCSO Dispatch at 409-835-8411 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477. Attached is a photo of the suspect and a photo of the stolen Polaris.

© 2018 KBMT