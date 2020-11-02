BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies have issued a "silver alert" an d are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Howard Lee Bosha, 77, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 2nd St. in Nome according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Bosha, who deputies believe "poses a credible threat to their own health and safety," was driving a silver Kia Optima with Texas license plate MTV 4963.

He is described as a black man who is about 5' 10" tal and weighs about 150 pounds.He has black ahir and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt imprinted with "TX" and "Texas" on it, black pants and a maroon Texas A&M hat the release said.

If you've seen Bosha please call deputies at (409) 835-8411.

