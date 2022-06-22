Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Love's Truck Stop in Beaumont

Once there were no customer in the store, the suspect told the clerk, "There was going to be a killing."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies are searching for a man they believed robbed a Beaumont gas station.

The robbery happened at a Love's Truck Stop on Sunday, June 19, 2022 shortly before 3:30 a.m. The truck stop is located at 7495 Smith Road.

The suspect entered the store through the main entrance, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release. Once there were no customer in the store, the suspect told the clerk, "there was going to be a killing."

While the suspect made the threat, he held his hand behind his back as if he had a gun. He then demanded money from the register, and the clerk handed it over.

After getting the money, the suspect left the store and went into a vehicle that was waiting for him.

The suspect is described as a middle aged heavy set man. When he robbed the store, he was wearing dark pants, a dark shirt with large lettering “MK” on the front, and a grey Houston Astros baseball cap.

