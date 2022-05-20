Have you seen them ? | Jefferson County deputies searching for 2 men suspected of stealing 3 catalytic converters

Deputies said the crime only took a few minutes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two men who they believe stole three catalytic converters.

Deputies believe the theft occurred on May 20, 2022, at a parking lot of a business on Interstate 10, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. The exact location and name of the business are unclear.

The two suspects were in a blue Hyundai with paper tags. Deputies said they pulled up next to the victims’ vehicles and were able to steal the converters.

Deputies said the crime only took a few minutes.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for your assistance in identifying two suspects who stole 3 catalytic converters on 05/20/2022 from the parking lot of a business on IH10.

The two black male suspects were in a blue Hyundai with paper tags. They pulled up next to the victims vehicles and in only a few minutes, they were able to steal the 3 converters.

