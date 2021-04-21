Jefferson County deputies round up nearly 100 rustled sheep Friday morning

The sheep were stolen overnight along with a livestock trailer from a processing farm in Crosby.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies spent some of Friday morning honing their shepherding skills while recovering nearly 100 stolen sheep found wandering along the IH-10 service road just west of Beaumont.

Beaumont Police notifies livestock deputies at about 7:45 a.m. Friday that there were sheep loose in the area of Willow bend and Brooks Road according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived in the area with a livestock trailer they found the nearly 100 sheep near the Interstate 10 service road at Brooks Road the post said.

Deputies Metts and Bailey used their herding skills along with numerous fencing panels some feed and a little coaxing of the herd's lead ram to round up 95 sheep on Friday.

The sheep were later identified as having been stolen overnight along with a livestock trailer from a processing farm in Crosby according to the post.

The trailer was located nearby along with five dead sheep the post said.

The 95 sheep were taken to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office barn where Harris County Precinct 3 Constables and the owners of the sheep responded to pick them up.

Two more missing sheep were rounded up on Tuesday. A total of 102 sheep were stolen from the processing farm according to deputies.

Jefferson County deputies are assisting Harris County Precinct 3 Constables with the investigation the post said.

