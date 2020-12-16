Jasper County Sheriff's Office employee indicted on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact

The charges are against 61-year-old Anibal Mauricio Villasana.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A Jasper County Sheriff's Office employee has been indicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The charges are against a 61-year-old man named Anibal Mauricio Villasana. The indictment was filed in Tyler County.

He has already posted bail for the two charges totaling $100,000, jail records show.

Villasana had been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

He was a lieutenant in the jail division at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

